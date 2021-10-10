SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $237.98 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.00.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

