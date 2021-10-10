SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $143.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

