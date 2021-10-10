SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

