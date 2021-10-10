SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

