SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of The Brink’s worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $2,633,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after purchasing an additional 160,548 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.54.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

