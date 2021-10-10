SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 228,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

