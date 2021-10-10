SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $14,290,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 193,125 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE:JKS opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.