SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,454,214. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $171.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

