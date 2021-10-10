SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Semtech worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Semtech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,586 shares of company stock worth $4,057,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

