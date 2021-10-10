SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $80.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.94. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

