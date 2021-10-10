SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.64.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.