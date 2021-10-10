SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 262.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

NHI opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

