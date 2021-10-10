SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Seagen by 11.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Seagen by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 841,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after buying an additional 102,917 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Seagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

