SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,058 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

