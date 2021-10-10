SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 201,550 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

