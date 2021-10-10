SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 445.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Perficient worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 79.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Perficient by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $6,178,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Perficient by 57.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at $6,458,000.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $120.88 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.