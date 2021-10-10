SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 207.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,651 shares of company stock worth $5,745,127. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

