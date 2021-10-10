SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.34 Million in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.22% of CarParts.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.30 and a beta of 2.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,918. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

