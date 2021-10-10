SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.56 Million in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236,911 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADT by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,030 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of ADT by 58.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 48,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE ADT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADT. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.