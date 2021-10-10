SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.