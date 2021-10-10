SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,022 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COKE. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $13,697,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24,316.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,097,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 38.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $405.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.50 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.98 and its 200 day moving average is $372.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.