SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,074 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autohome by 145.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 7.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Autohome by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

