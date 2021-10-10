SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 671 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $33,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after buying an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $12,974,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 54,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 626.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,628.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,287,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,712 shares of company stock worth $29,313,434 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $199.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

