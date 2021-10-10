SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,581 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $83.41 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.