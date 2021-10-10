SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 218.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,688 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.71 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

