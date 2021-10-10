SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $55.18 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.