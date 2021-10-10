SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Neogen by 171.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 148,957 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Neogen by 239.9% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

