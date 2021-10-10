SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 303.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 155.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in News by 196.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in News by 274.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

