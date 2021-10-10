SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after buying an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after buying an additional 1,167,377 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,005,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,457,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.