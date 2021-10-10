SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after buying an additional 305,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,481,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

