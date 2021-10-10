SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,843 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,490,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.