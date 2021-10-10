SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,731 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 32,463 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MongoDB by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,741 shares of company stock valued at $58,905,704. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $449.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

