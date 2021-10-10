SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 25,867 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Atreides Management LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,954,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.