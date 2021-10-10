SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

