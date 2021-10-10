SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average is $151.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.