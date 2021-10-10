SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,926 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

GBX stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,406.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.