SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,158,000 after acquiring an additional 415,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.