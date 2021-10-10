SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,231 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,652 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,528 shares of company stock worth $2,324,217. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $200.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

