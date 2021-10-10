SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.