SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,212 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $257,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 81.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

