SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 50.1% during the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

NYSE FRC opened at $204.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.70. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $206.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.