Shard Price Down 10.9% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

