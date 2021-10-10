Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Reaches $4.97

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.17 million and $30,273.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.97 or 0.00008883 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00130404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00083481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,024.34 or 1.00074697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.40 or 0.06208011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

