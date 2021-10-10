Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €183.80 ($216.24).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €153.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -76.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

