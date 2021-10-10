Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €183.80 ($216.24).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €134.80 ($158.59) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €153.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -76.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

