SHPING Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $372,873.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $372,873.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,926,539 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

