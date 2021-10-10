Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Tops $0.0037

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $1,683.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00224170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099899 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

