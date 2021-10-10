Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $12,815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $33,231,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $13,789,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

