Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Hits $0.0319 on Top Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $98,035.19 and $24.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00040767 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001085 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,074,889 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

