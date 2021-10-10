Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 12,675 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of World Fuel Services worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 37.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on INT. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of INT opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.