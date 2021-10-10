Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 932,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 873,980 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

DOC opened at $18.18 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

